AO World (LON:AO) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

AO World Stock Up 16.8 %

AO opened at GBX 61.15 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.79 million and a PE ratio of -40.27.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

