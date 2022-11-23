AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at AMERCO

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 603,150 shares of company stock valued at $32,445,983 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

About AMERCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

