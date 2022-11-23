Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.7 %
AAF opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.67. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 106.54 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.10 ($2.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.
Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
Read More
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.