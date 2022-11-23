Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,337 shares of company stock worth $93,790,105. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

