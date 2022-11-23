Accel Wealth Management Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

