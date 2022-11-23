5,207 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

