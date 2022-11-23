34,384 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

