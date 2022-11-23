34,384 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Aegon Stock Performance
Aegon Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.