2,300 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $163,479,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $127,933,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $100,813,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $97,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTW opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

