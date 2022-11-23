10,253 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

