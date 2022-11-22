W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 92,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

