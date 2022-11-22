WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CNO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
