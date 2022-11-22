WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

