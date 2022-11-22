WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Phreesia by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Phreesia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.5 %

PHR stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

