WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 19,750 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

