WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,259 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

INDI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.