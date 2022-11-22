WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 404.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 378,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 900.4% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 298,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 268,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

