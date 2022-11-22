Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $242.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

