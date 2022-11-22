The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron's Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Aaron's

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.



