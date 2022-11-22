Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

