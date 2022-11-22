Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000.

JBT opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

