Swiss National Bank Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

