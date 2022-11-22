Swiss National Bank Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,637,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $343,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $283,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

AWI opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

