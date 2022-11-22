Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.