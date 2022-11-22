Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 606.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $132.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

