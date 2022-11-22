Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 698 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

