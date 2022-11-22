Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

