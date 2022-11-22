Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 150,154 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.