New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYCB opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

