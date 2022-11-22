Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,078,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

