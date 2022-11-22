Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

NYSE CMC opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.