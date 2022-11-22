Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 352 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23,834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

