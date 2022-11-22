Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,353 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

