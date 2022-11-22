Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 218 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 18.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE PRI opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

