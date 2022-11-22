Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,933 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

