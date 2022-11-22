Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

