Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 35,647 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

