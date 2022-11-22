Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,373 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

