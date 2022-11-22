Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $635,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

