Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $611,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

