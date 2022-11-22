Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $590,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

