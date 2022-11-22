Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,664,000 after purchasing an additional 323,686 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

