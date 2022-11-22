Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $42.99.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

