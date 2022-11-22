Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Toro by 14.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

