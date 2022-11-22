Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.