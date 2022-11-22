Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 302.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 401,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

