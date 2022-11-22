Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

