Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.