JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in JOYY by 753.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JOYY by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in JOYY by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

YY opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

