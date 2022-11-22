ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,473 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 691,029 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen Profile

IMGN stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.