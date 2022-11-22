Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

