Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 119,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

